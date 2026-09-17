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Lane Regional Air Protection Agency asks for feedback on proposed asbestos rule changes

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published September 17, 2026 at 5:54 AM PDT
Pipes with white insulation wrap are labeled "asbestos" in red.
Daryl Mitchell
/
Wikimedia Commons

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency is proposing some changes to its asbestos clean-up rules, and wants property owners and contractors to give input.

According to Matt Sorensen, LRAPA’s spokesperson, a couple of the existing asbestos regulations have been misunderstood.

For example, he said someone who lives in a home they own can do their own asbestos work.

However, Sorensen noted, “Sometimes someone may own a property, but they don't reside there. And so then they have, maybe mistakenly then, elected to start doing asbestos work without having it done by a professional contractor.”

Sorensen said if someone owns but does not occupy a property, they have to hire a professional, and this is spelled out in the revised document.

He said the proposed changes also detail the specifications contractors must use to build full enclosures for doing asbestos work, and give new guidance for the procedures following a natural disaster, such as a wildfire.

A public information session is scheduled for Oct. 8. More information is on LRAPA’s website.
Tags
Economy & Business LRAPAMatt SorensenasbestosLane CountyLane Regional Air Protection Agency
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards