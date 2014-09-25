A new exercise DVD adds short breaks of physical activity in elementary students' routine. It is proving to be popular with teachers. Oregon State University recently published research on applications in the classroom.

"Brain Breaks" features 5 to 7 minute segments focusing on stretching, physical activity, and relaxation. It's meant for situations in the classroom when the teacher notices students becoming distracted or rowdy. OSU Assistant Professor Gerd Bobe says current curriculum focused primarily on academics.

Bobe: "Often teachers do not have the time to spend on other things, so we know that short bouts of exercises are also very helpful, there's a place for the long ones, there's a place for the short ones. Ours is more geared to provide the short ones."

Bobe says the exercises can be done in the classroom so students can return to academics quickly. The "Brain Breaks" DVD was developed through the Linus Pauling Institute at OSU which studies optimal health conditions.