Alsea superintendent resigns in the middle of a school board meeting

The superintendent of the Alsea School District unexpectedly resigned during an emergency school board meeting Tuesday evening.

The Albany Democrat-Herald posted video of the meeting, in which Marc Thielman announced his resignation, effective immediately. Thielman said he is stepping down to focus on his campaign for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

The Democrat-Herald also reports that Thielman is the subject of three complaints from school administrators, alleging a hostile work environment.

The Alsea School District made headlines in January when the district announced it would no longer be enforcing the state's mask mandate.