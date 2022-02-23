© 2022 KLCC

Education

Alsea superintendent resigns in the middle of a school board meeting

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published February 23, 2022 at 12:55 PM PST
The superintendent of the Alsea School District unexpectedly resigned during an emergency school board meeting Tuesday evening.

The Albany Democrat-Herald posted video of the meeting, in which Marc Thielman announced his resignation, effective immediately. Thielman said he is stepping down to focus on his campaign for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

The Democrat-Herald also reports that Thielman is the subject of three complaints from school administrators, alleging a hostile work environment.

The Alsea School District made headlines in January when the district announced it would no longer be enforcing the state's mask mandate.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
