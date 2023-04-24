SOU Board of Trustees unanimously approves fiscal realignment plan

On Friday, Southern Oregon University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a plan that they say will prevent a budget shortfall that is projected to grow to $14.6 million by the 2026-27 academic year.

SOU President Rick Bailey presented the updated plan to the Board, which the university has been working on since the fall, including holding multiple town halls to receive feedback from the community.

The plan includes laying off approximately 24 employees. All together, nearly 82 full-time positions will be cut, although most of those will be accomplished by not filling job vacancies, retirements, voluntary departures and non-renewable contracts. The realignment plan also includes applying for grants, focusing on philanthropy and diversifying revenue.

Some members of the Board got emotional at the meeting, wavering between sadness for the employees losing their jobs and hope for the institution’s future.

"I am deeply saddened today because I know my vote will cause significant pain to people I care about," said Trustee Andrew Gay, an associate professor and chair of the Communication, Media & Cinema department at SOU.

Jane Vaughan / SOU's Board of Trustees meets in Hannon Library to discuss the realignment plan.

Bailey has held his role for barely a year, but he said it’s his and the Board’s responsibility to make sure the university is not in this position again in five years.

"That means from now on, we are going to budget responsibly and realistically, but we’re going to act aspirationally and strategically and entrepreneurially in ways that change that model," he said.

The university said the employees who will be affected will lose their jobs in the next four to 15 months. The approved realignment plan cuts about 13% of the university’s workforce overall.

Board Chairman Daniel Santos said he’s grateful that the Board approved the plan, which he said includes more conservative budgeting.

"We are not going with expecting more from the legislature. We’re not going from expecting more on enrollment. We’re doing a lot of things on a very conservative basis so that if we get more than those, it’s to our benefit. It’s not like, ‘geez, if we didn’t get it, we’re gonna fall short,'" he said.

The plan has received some pushback from faculty and students, particularly for its cuts to the university's beloved theatre department.

The university said the cost management measures the Board adopted will reduce expenses by $3.6 million this year while identifying another $9 million in recurring cost reductions.

"This is not a gloom and doom situation," Santos said. "We have a really bright future ahead of us. We can plan accordingly."

Copyright 2023 Jefferson Public Radio. To see more, visit Jefferson Public Radio.