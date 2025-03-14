US Department of Education launches civil rights investigation at University of Oregon, other universities

This is the latest civil rights investigation directed at universities launched by the Education Department since President Donald Trump took office in January.

The University of Oregon is among 45 universities across the nation that federal education officials are investigating for allegedly violating the civil rights of its students.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced Friday morning that it has opened investigations looking into the universities’ partnership with a nonprofit organization focused on increasing a diverse workforce.

UO is the sole university that’s been targeted in Oregon.

The nonprofit in question is called The PhD Project, an organization founded more than 30 years ago. It supports students from underrepresented communities in obtaining doctoral business degrees. Many of the students who take part in the organization’s projects have gone on to become university professors and business leaders.

The federal government alleges the nonprofit, as well as the universities who have signed on as members, have limited student access to its programming based on race.

In a press release, the Education Department said restricting educational opportunities based on race, color or national origin is a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The department says if universities do not comply with the law, federal funding could be stripped away.

A spokesperson with UO said the university is taking this complaint seriously.

“We have recently reviewed all of our practices and believe that the University of Oregon is in compliance with the law,” said the UO spokesperson in an emailed statement. “We have continued to review policies and practices in light of the Administration’s Executive Orders and look forward to working with the Office for Civil Rights to resolve this complaint.”

The department also announced a separate investigation involving six universities Friday, alleging they awarded scholarships and segregated students based on race. UO is not a target of that investigation.

These are just the latest Title VI investigations directed at universities launched by the Education Department since President Donald Trump took office in January. Among his first actions in office included signing executive orders that sought to crack down on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, exclude transgender athletes from women’s sports, and root out antisemitism at both public and private higher education institutions throughout the U.S.

Last month, the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights announced that it was investigating Portland State University for allegedly allowing antisemitic behavior on campus.

The Education Department said Friday’s batch of investigations is in response to the “Dear Colleague Letter” sent by its civil rights office on Feb. 14. That letter directed higher education institutions to “neither separate or segregate students based on race, nor distribute benefits or burdens based on race.”

The letter gave universities and colleges a two-week window to come into compliance or risk losing federal funding. Friday’s action appears to be the first response from the Education Department since that deadline passed on Feb. 28. The department sent additional explanatory guidance late last month, which elaborated on the Trump administration’s interpretation of civil rights in educational settings.

Title VI investigations typically take months, and sometimes more than a year, to complete. In the past, the investigations often resulted in an agreed-upon plan between the federal government and the university to come into compliance with civil rights law.

A Title VI investigation has never resulted in federal funds being taken away from an institution.

It’s unclear how the Education Department’s cuts to nearly half of its staff this week could affect the approach, timeline and outcomes of these investigations.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

Copyright 2025 OPB

