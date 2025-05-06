University of Oregon student workers say they're close to a deal to end their strike

Student workers on strike at the University of Oregon say they’re getting close to a deal on a new contract.

The union has been on the picket line since last week, seeking higher wages, more protections against harassment, and progress towards a shorter pay period.

On Tuesday morning, Izzie Marshall with the union's bargaining team said the pressure of striking workers seemed to be helping with negotiations—and they expected to reach a tentative agreement with the university very soon.

“When we began the strike, we were over $3 apart on wages per hour," said Marshall. "And now we are within the dollar, which is a big deal.”

Marshall said the union is still seeking language that would allow full third-party reviews of harassment complaints. Bargaining between the workers and the university continued Tuesday.

Police response

The apparent progress comes despite rising tensions between the university and workers during the strike.

On Monday, students held a sit-in in UO’s administrative building, Johnson Hall, and some refused to leave after it closed for the day.

Marshall said the union believes in free speech and the right to peaceful protest.

"Student workers decided to put pressure on the university—to stay until they made serious movement in the contract regarding arbitration for harassment and discrimination cases," said Marshall.

Local law enforcement responded that evening, citing trespassing concerns. Students left the building a little after 10:30 p.m., and no arrests were made.

UO Police Chief Jason Wade said students had been given a final choice—leave voluntarily or face arrests.

"There was no damage done to the building. They didn't harm anyone or get in anyone's face," said Wade. "They truly were just trespassing the building, violating that the building had been closed and they had no right to be there."

Nathan Wilk / KLCC Johnson Hall was closed to the public on May 6, 2025, following the sit-in the previous day.

During the exchange, UO's student newspaper—the Daily Emerald—photographed some police officers in riot gear outside the building.

Wade said the Eugene Police Department's riot team had been present in case of a response from the crowd of protestors gathered outside the building.

In a press release Tuesday, the union called the move an attempt to intimidate workers.

At the same time, Wade said some police vehicles close to Johnson Hall had their tires slashed Monday night. He said those are being investigated as potential felonies.

UO spokesperson Angela Seydel said the university supports the First Amendment, but some of the workers’ actions have gone too far.

"When they cross that line and they're intimidating people, they're disrupting events and occupying a building late into the night, that's not protected activity," said Seydel.

The university has filed an Unfair Labor Practice complaint aimed at the union. A UO spokesperson said this was due to "acts detrimental to the community that are beyond the protections of Oregon’s labor laws."

Residence Hall assistants

Another source of contention has been housing for Residence Hall assistants on strike, although the university has now adjusted its policy.

As part of their pay, RAs receive a dorm room, and meal points to use at university dining halls.

In an email to KLCC, UO spokesperson Eric Howard said since striking RAs aren't working, they aren't entitled to compensation—and need to pay for their rooms.

After the strike began, Taliah Johnson, an RA in Global Scholars Hall, said they received a more than $4,000 charge, or the cost for an entire term of housing.

"A charge to my account concerns me," said Johnson. "I'm an out-of-state student, and for me, being an RA is imperative for me to be able to afford college."

Following the move, the union said it filed an Unfair Labor Practice complaint, alleging retaliation against RAs.

Howald said due to the confusion and concern, the university has decided it will delay its charges until the strike or the school year ends.

"Once the duration (or) number of days for which an RA who has withheld their labor is known, the standard rates will be charged," he wrote, "and they will be responsible for paying the full amount."