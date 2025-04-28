University of Oregon student workers are now on strike

The University of Oregon’s student workers union went on strike Monday, while seeking a better offer on a new contract.

More than a hundred picketers circled the main street on UO’s Eugene campus Monday morning. Others lay on the lawn across from Johnson Hall, the school's administrative building.

Throughout campus, there were warnings posted about potential staffing shortages, and several cafes were closed. At least some of the residence hall dining facilities remained open.

The move to strike came after multiple last-minute bargaining sessions between UO Student Workers and the university failed to reach a deal last week.

The union represents around 4,000 employees, including Residence Hall Assistants and some dining hall employees. They're seeking higher wages, third-party review for harassment grievances, and progress towards shortening their pay periods.

Ashton Pressman, one of the union's lead negotiators, said after 11 months of bargaining, UO has refused to budge on several key demands. He said the union is out of other options, other than striking.

“UO continues to underestimate us," said Pressman. "They continue to underestimate student workers. And try to use us as a cop-out to paying other workers fairly, and to paying us fairly.”

Nathan Wilk / KLCC A notice at a campus cafe on April 28, 2025.

UO’s Vice President for Student Life, Angela Lauer Chong, said it’s not yet clear how services on campus will be impacted by the strike. She told KLCC she isn’t aware of UO hiring any replacement workers.

"During this time, we're going to ensure that all of our students are cared for, that their rights are protected," said Chong. "What's most important for me is to emphasize that we are one community."

Angela Seydel, a spokesperson for the university, wrote in an email to KLCC that UO will "do everything it can to maintain service and support with as little disruption as possible."

According to Pressman, some union delivery workers opted not to deliver to campus Monday morning in respect of the picket lines. A UO representative said they weren't aware of that happening.

The university has said it's seeking a contract that is fair and fiscally responsible. The next mediation session between the parties is scheduled for Wednesday.