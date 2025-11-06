Eugene 4J will start budget process early as it faces deficit, enrollment challenges

Eugene 4J School District will start its budget process significantly earlier than normal as it faces a projected $30 million shortfall.

The District faced a $25 million deficit last year amidst declining enrollment.

During Wednesday’s board meeting, Superintendent Miriam Mickelson said she wanted to give the community and staff as much time as possible to weigh in on cuts.

“I share the pain and the angst and the disquiet that our financial landscape evokes,” Mickelson said. “I, just like the entire board, am very committed to navigating our situation with care, with compassion and transparency.”

In an email to KLCC Thursday, a district spokesperson said declining enrollment is still an issue, along with the rising costs from the state’s retirement system and other factors.

The district has been holding public forums for weeks and will continue to plan out budget reductions for the next several months.