Signature gathering for Corvallis School Board recall petitions falls short

Earlier this year, recall petitions were filed against all seven members of the Corvallis School Board. But this week’s deadline to submit signatures came and went without any signatures being submitted, meaning the recall attempt has officially failed.

The recall effort was put forward by Save Corvallis Schools, a coalition of parents who said they were seeking improved transparency about decisions made by the district.

To qualify for the ballot, each petition needed 4,577 signatures from active voters who reside in the school district. The petitioners had 90 days to collect signatures and submit them for verification. The Benton County Elections Office said no signatures were submitted for any of the petitions.

Supporters of the recall effort cited a variety of issues regarding each board member, but the main focus was the upcoming closures of Leticia Carlson Elementary School and Cheldelin Middle School. These closures are resulting in an overhaul of elementary and middle school education models in the district.

Other issues included the lack of a transparent timeline regarding the closure of The Osborn Aquatic Center, changes in math curriculum and increases in the superintendent's salary while the district faces a budget crisis.

William Rottenkolber, the chief petitioner and member of Save Corvallis Schools, and Luhui Whitebear, the chair of the Corvallis School Board, did not respond to a request for comment from KLCC.

The next school board election will take place in May of 2027.