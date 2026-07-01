Oregon colleges race to catch-up with Workforce Pell arrival

Oregonians looking to skill-up quickly now have access to federal student aid. But most colleges in the state won’t have eligible workforce programs until next year.

The new federal Workforce Pell program has a lot of potential to expand career-based learning opportunities for low-income Oregonians and, at the same time, help fill critical job shortages in the state. But the program, which officially launched Wednesday, is outpacing many states’ capacity to prepare. Oregon’s higher education leaders are scrambling to take advantage of it.

States and colleges haven’t had much time to develop or rework workforce training programs to fit the strict rules for the new student aid program. The U.S. Department of Education only finalized Workforce Pell’s eligibility requirements two months ago.

The aid program could open up the door to entry-level careers with higher wages for Oregonians who previously couldn’t afford the extra schooling.

“It finally gives students an opportunity to get some financial assistance,” said Holly Nelson, who leads Chemeketa Community College’s workforce development initiatives.

Nelson said programs, like Chemeketa’s four-week truck driving certificate, are popular but expensive. And, until now, students had very little access to aid and had to find other ways to pay for the training themselves.

“That program costs just under $6,000 for a student to go to it,” she said. “Yet, it has an extremely high placement rate with a really good wage immediately.”

Other fast-track career programs could benefit from federal aid, too. Programs in healthcare fields, for future phlebotomists and emergency medical technicians, or in the trades, for welding and construction, could soon all be eligible.

As the name implies, Workforce Pell is an expansion of the federal Pell Grant program, which is the government’s largest need-based financial aid program for college students. This type of aid was previously not available to short-term programs.

Perhaps most importantly, Workforce Pell is financial aid that students do not have to pay back. The U.S. Department of Education estimates the average award for this new type of aid will hover around $1,700 per student.

The new program is part of the batch of higher education changes that came out of the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill last July. Workforce Pell is officially online as of July 1, but most students in Oregon — and across the country — won’t have access to the aid for at least a few months. That’s because most states, including Oregon, are still identifying which workforce training programs should even be eligible for Workforce Pell.

“There are some states that are really far ahead and I think that could have pros and cons,” said Julia Pontoni, who directs the Higher Education Coordinating Commission’s workforce investments arm. “We didn’t want to rush it, but we do want learners to be able to benefit from this as soon as possible.”

The rules are designed to set students up for rapid success by limiting aid to programs that are between eight and 15 weeks in length, have high completion and job placement rates, and provide credentials that can lead to higher-level degrees like an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

Another key provision of the program directs state governors to establish which jobs align with each state’s individual economic and workforce needs. In Oregon, those high-demand jobs largely fall into healthcare, social services, construction and technology fields. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek approved definitions of high-skill, high-wage and in-demand jobs for the state last week.

Pontoni said HECC is on track to start reviewing Workforce Pell programs, many of which are expected at the community college level, starting in August. Once approved by the state, programs then go on to a federal review.

Meanwhile, community colleges are working to modify many of their existing job training certificate programs to align with the new Workforce Pell guidelines. State leaders estimate that most workforce programs won’t be ready and greenlighted for the new grant aid for at least another six months, meaning students won’t benefit until the 2027-28 school year.

But if it all rolls out according to plan, Oregonians and the state’s economy could reap massive benefits. The 2026 Oregon Talent Assessment identified Workforce Pell as a major component that could help bridge gaps between the state’s colleges and employers.

“This is an important step to increase access for learners and job seekers to high-quality programs that prepare them for direct entry into jobs,” Pontoni said. “More broadly, I’m excited that this isn’t just about Workforce Pell. It’s more about how we can continue to better align higher education with employer and workforce needs.”

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.