Oregon university classified employees authorize strike, could hit picket line this month

Classified employees at Oregon’s seven public universities have voted to authorize a strike, which could begin as early as Sep. 28.

SEIU 503 represents school custodians, dining hall workers, office and support staff, and more. They’re currently bargaining with Oregon’s Public Universities for a contract.

Last month, the union declared an impasse in negotiations, and on Thursday, it announced that 97% of its participating members had voted to allow union leaders to order a strike.

Jennifer Smith, the classified union president for the University of Oregon, said the school’s current offer could weaken the union, by removing some protections around layoffs and outsourcing.

Smith also said while the universities’ economic offer has improved over the course of bargaining, it still doesn’t reflect the actual costs-of-living that employees are experiencing.

“We want to make sure that our members are able to thrive in Ashland. They're able to thrive in Corvallis, thrive in Portland, thrive in Eugene,” Smith said. “And costs are going up.”

The schools are currently offering a 1.5% base salary increase this year, and an additional 1% raise next year. The unions are asking for two 3% base salary increases.

In a statement Thursday, the universities said they were offering a benefits package which would be the best of any public employees in the western states.

The full list of schools which would be included in the strike is UO, Oregon State, Portland State, Western Oregon, Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon, and the Oregon Institute of Technology.

Sep. 28 is the first day of school for students at UO. Smith said fall term could be difficult if the classified workers are on the picket line.

“They're the ones who make sure that classroom technology is working, who are cutting the grass, who keep the lights on, who keep the plumbing working,” said Smith. “We are part of every facet of a student's experience on campus.”

Smith said the hope is to avoid a strike by reaching an agreement in time. The universities said they’ll continue to work towards a deal, and plan to meet again with the union again on Sep. 24.

“All university employees, whether classified, unclassified or faculty, share a common goal of offering students a high-quality educational experience,” wrote the universities.

