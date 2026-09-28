Higher education workers reach tentative agreement with universities

A potential strike by classified employees at Oregon’s seven public universities has been averted.

The union announced [last night/this morning] that they’d reached a last minute deal for a new contract.

This came after workers authorized a potential strike earlier this month.

The contract will include workers at University of Oregon, Oregon State, Portland State, Western, Eastern, South and the Oregon Institute of Technology.

The union represents school custodians, dining hall workers, office and support staff, and more.

Today is the first day of classes at UO.

