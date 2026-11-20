This story originally appeared in the Oregon Capital Chronicle and is used with permission.

Roughly one-third of Oregon ninth graders last year missed at least three weeks of classes, according to new data from the Oregon Department of Education, continuing trends of some of the worst attendance rates in the nation.

It’s still about a 2 percentage point improvement in attendance from the 2024-25 school year, when 35% of ninth graders were considered chronically absent. Oregon’s 160-day school year is already among the shortest in the country.

The data is part of the state’s At-A-Glance report cards for each district, which also showed the rate of ninth graders on track to graduate in four years grew by one-fifth of 1% between the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years. To be considered on track, ninth graders must have earned at least one-quarter of their required credits for graduation in their first year of high school.

The report builds on state assessment data education officials shared in September showing Oregon students have made small gains in key subjects over the last year but are still lagging behind the proficiency levels of their peers before the pandemic.

At a news conference on Tuesday ahead of the data release, Oregon education officials celebrated attendance improvements in some districts, and the statewide ninth-grade on track rate growing from a prior record of 86.6% to a new record 86.8%. The proportion grew while the overall number of 9th graders on track to graduate dropped.

During the 2024-25 school year, 36,512 ninth graders of 41,713 total were on track to graduate in four years.

During the 2025-26 year, 36,200 were on track — 312 less than the class before them — though there were 473 fewer ninth graders counted in 2025-26.

Still, it’s been a significant improvement — about 13 points — since students returned to school following the pandemic.

Oregon Education Director Charlene Williams didn’t directly answer questions about whether the low attendance since the pandemic, yet still growing on-track graduation rate, shows ultimately that schools are passing and promoting students who don’t show up.

“I can’t argue with you that we have a lot more work to do,” Williams said. “We have to do better. We have to do better with attendance. We’ve got to get our students coming to school way more regularly, so that you know if they are performing at this rate with this level of attendance, imagine what could happen if we really double down and our students are able to participate in all of the aspects of this assessment of learning that we’re doing.”

The chronic absenteeism rate nationally during the 2025-26 school year was roughly 21%, significantly lower than Oregon’s statewide average of about 32%. About 69% of Oregon students regularly attended school during the 2025-26 academic year.

Ten years ago more than 80% of Oregon students regularly attended school.

Attendance has been worse among high schoolers. Nearly 43% of eleventh graders and more than half of high school seniors were chronically absent during the 2025-26 school year.

Chris Wells, assistant principal at Cottage Grove High School in Lane County, said lawmakers’ passage of Senate Bill 817 in 2021 neutralized schools’ ability to dig in and make sure kids get to school by imposing penalties on parents, including fines.

“Without a manner to help families motivate students to go to school, we will see a snowballing of the problem and it will only drastically multiply in its severity as these students not only enter the workforce, but also as they become parents with the misunderstanding that school is optional,” Wells said in an email.

He said other states that do impose fines also have legislation that directs districts to undertake certain actions before the fine is issued. He said Oregon could do the same and reinstate penalties that do have real-world consequences for parents who are not ensuring their kids get to school.

“Just like driving, if I know that I won’t be given a ticket and won’t face a consequence, I’m not likely to drive the speed limit. SB 817 removed all the speed signs.”