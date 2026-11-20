University of Oregon students shared fear and anger about proposed budget cuts at a rally on campus Friday afternoon.

In October, the university unveiled a plan to cut several graduate programs in the humanities, reduce the number of graduate educators, and merge some other colleges and departments.

This comes as the university tries to address a projected multi-year deficit of more than $63 million while it deals with falling out-of-state enrollment.

However, the proposal has drawn pushback from some in the campus community.

Sam Howard, the co-chair of UO’s chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America, said at the Friday protest that an attack on graduate educators is an attack on undergraduate education.

Howard said students who came to Eugene for a good liberal arts education are frustrated about how their classes might be affected and confused about what program mergers will mean.

“That's a really scary thing for folks who are oftentimes taking out loans to pay for [an] increasingly inaccessible and expensive college experience,” Howard said.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC Ava Forn, the Socialist Feminist Chair of UO's Young Democrat Socialists of America, speaks at a rally in Eugene, Nov. 20, 2026.

Now, UO’s faculty union is promoting an alternative plan, which it says could reduce spending while preventing cuts to core academic programs.

United Academics has suggested rerouting part of the fee charged on gifts given to UO’s Foundation. The money currently goes towards “advancement efforts and emerging priorities,” including future fundraising.

The union also proposed dipping into the balance of the general fund and withholding some future funding from going to capital projects.

Jeff Schroeder, an associate professor of religious studies at UO, said another potential source for cost-saving is cuts--but not of the university’s educators.

“Compared to a lot of University of Oregon's peers, our administrative costs, our institutional support costs are quite high,” Schroeder said. “We'd like the university administration to look into where some of the administrative spending might be unnecessary or wasteful.”

Nathan Wilk / KLCC Kate Mills, the President of United Academics, speaks at a rally in Eugene, Nov. 20, 2026.

UO’s President Karl Scholz is expected to make his final decision on the budget reductions next month. At a Senate meeting in October, he said he was looking to make cuts while “trying to do the least damage to the university as possible.”

At Friday’s rally, UO faculty union president Kate Mills called on attendees to write to their trustees and meet with them to try to protect academic programs.

“Many of our campus trustees are really engaged, they are listening, they want to hear from you, and they want to be able to feed back what they're hearing from the campus to the full Board of Trustees,” Mills said, “so that we actually see the campus having our power in that room.”

