Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

Roseburg Resources responds to locals' outcry over recent spraying near Deadwood

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 28, 2022 at 12:41 PM PDT
DeadwoodGoogleMaps.png
GoogleMaps.
Satellite shot of Deadwood, Oregon.

A wood products company says recent spraying activity near Deadwood was carried out with advance notice and in compliance with safety regulations.

Several Deadwood residents contacted KLCC last week, saying workers with Roseburg Resources were spraying near their community without notifying them via the Forest activity Electronic Reporting and Notification System, or FERNS.

Roseburg Resources’ spokesperson, Rebecca Taylor, says the company submitted its FERNS notification on June 22nd, and was in touch with at least 18 people and families ahead of the spraying. She says the herbicide application was done with a state agriculture official observing.

The spraying was done last Thursday and Friday, to treat residual hardwoods after a logging operation, and for weed control. The spokesperson says crews wore appropriate protective gear at all times.

Residents also expressed concern that the spraying could contaminate local waterways. The Roseburg official says there were no water resources on the slope, including registered water points or streams.

