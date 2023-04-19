© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

Wildlife Watch: New Oregon license plate ready to fund safe animal crossing

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published April 19, 2023 at 6:40 AM PDT
W4W plate.png
Oregon Wildlife Foundation
The new license plate has been available for purchase at local DMVs since May 2022.

Proceeds from a new license plate in Oregon will fund two projects meant to help wildlife make it safely across busy highways.

More than 13,000 of the plates have been sold since the new option was unveiled last May. The Oregon Wildlife Foundation says an initial disbursement from the fund will go toward a crossing for mule deer and elk across Highway 20 near Sisters. A second project will help coastal martens get across Highway 101 at a still-to-be-determined location.

Tim Greseth, the Executive Director of the OWF, said the projects were created with help from ODOT’s Wildlife Passage Program.

“We can create more opportunities for habitat connectivity in the state of Oregon," Greseth said. "Wildlife passage structures are not inexpensive, and so this is an important source of revenue.”

The Oregon Wildlife Foundation said each year, almost 6,000 drivers in Oregon alone are involved in a collision with a deer, elk, bear, or other wildlife species.

Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
