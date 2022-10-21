© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Environment

Oregon faces heightened car-wildlife collisions

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published October 21, 2022 at 11:59 AM PDT
deercropped.jpg
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
Two black-tailed deer in Oregon. This fall, they enter a mating season, spurring increased movement and activity.

Oregon is in its peak period for car collisions with wildlife. As elk and deer migrate for the fall and winter, they are more likely to cross roadways. Meanwhile, rain and less daylight reduce driver visibility.

Michelle Dennehy is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She is encouraging the public to pay attention to wildlife-crossing signs and avoid swerving at high speeds.

“You're in an area, it's dark, you can't see, there's a lot of vegetation, you see a deer. Reduce your speed, because it's going to give you a chance to react in time.”

There are more than 6,000 documented collisions in the state each year, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Some incidents, Dennehy said, can be fatal for drivers.

The public can salvage roadkill with a permit. In the case of an injured animal, Dennehy recommends calling Oregon State Police.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
