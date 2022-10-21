Oregon faces heightened car-wildlife collisions

Oregon is in its peak period for car collisions with wildlife. As elk and deer migrate for the fall and winter, they are more likely to cross roadways. Meanwhile, rain and less daylight reduce driver visibility.

Michelle Dennehy is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She is encouraging the public to pay attention to wildlife-crossing signs and avoid swerving at high speeds.

“You're in an area, it's dark, you can't see, there's a lot of vegetation, you see a deer. Reduce your speed, because it's going to give you a chance to react in time.”

There are more than 6,000 documented collisions in the state each year, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Some incidents, Dennehy said, can be fatal for drivers.

The public can salvage roadkill with a permit. In the case of an injured animal, Dennehy recommends calling Oregon State Police.