Eugene crews prepare for possible snowfall in the valley

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 10, 2024 at 3:54 PM PST
Snow on west 18th Avenue in Eugene in 2021.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Snow on west 18th Avenue in Eugene in 2021. Eugene prioritizes more heavily traveled streets over others for clearing of snow during weather events.

There's a chance that a couple of inches of snow may reach the Willamette Valley floor Friday night into Saturday morning.

The City of Eugene is preparing for the inclement weather. They have a full crew, deicer, and snow plows ready to go.

Marion Suitor Barnes with the city’s Public Works Department said it’s a good idea for residents to prepare as well. That means stocking up on food and making sure they have medications and other supplies for a couple of days.

“Just get prepared to hunker down just in case,” said Barnes. “And, obviously, don’t travel if you don’t absolutely have to when there is snow on the road or ice on the road.”

The city has a map on its website that lists which roads are top priority for clearing of snow and ice.

Barnes said since the snowfall is expected on the weekend, the best way to reach Public Works will be via the Police non-emergency phone number: 541-682-5111.

For more information about the City’s storm response plan, go to the City’s inclement weather response web page.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC's host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
