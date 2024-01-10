Eugene crews prepare for possible snowfall in the valley

There's a chance that a couple of inches of snow may reach the Willamette Valley floor Friday night into Saturday morning.

The City of Eugene is preparing for the inclement weather. They have a full crew, deicer, and snow plows ready to go.

Marion Suitor Barnes with the city’s Public Works Department said it’s a good idea for residents to prepare as well. That means stocking up on food and making sure they have medications and other supplies for a couple of days.

“Just get prepared to hunker down just in case,” said Barnes. “And, obviously, don’t travel if you don’t absolutely have to when there is snow on the road or ice on the road.”

Colder later Friday, with temperatures staying below freezing through Sunday for many areas. And, even a chance of snow for most areas, even the coast. Becoming very winds in/near Columbia River Gorge later Friday. #wxwa #orwx pic.twitter.com/DJn64eXS5k — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 10, 2024

The city has a map on its website that lists which roads are top priority for clearing of snow and ice.

Barnes said since the snowfall is expected on the weekend, the best way to reach Public Works will be via the Police non-emergency phone number: 541-682-5111.

For more information about the City’s storm response plan, go to the City’s inclement weather response web page.

