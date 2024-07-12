Proposed landfill expansion in Benton County sees second attempt

The owner of the Coffin Butte landfill in Benton County is once again trying to expand the site.

Republic Services says it needs more space, or its landfill will be full within around 13 years. The site accepts garbage from across Oregon and Washington, with the majority coming from Benton and immediately-surrounding counties.

In 2021, the company asked for permission to expand, so it could add 30% to the landfill’s capacity. But the county’s Planning Commission denied that request, citing concerns about odor, noise and road closures.

Now, Republic has responded with a new proposal, which halves the size of the potential expansion. The company says this plan would still add six years to the landfill's lifespan, while keeping an important evacuation route open in the case of a wildfire.

“One of the main components from a community perspective is the importance of Coffin Butte Road, and we heard you loud and clear," said Brian Rupe, Republic's Northwest Area Vice President, at a public meeting on July 9.

Republic has also promised to pay for road renovations, and place trees to visually hide the landfill. Rupe said the company is committed to transparency and communication during the process.

However, some environmental advocates still say they’re still concerned. Mason Leavitt, a cartographer with Beyond Toxics in Eugene, said the site's emissions are already problematic.

“We got involved in this because neighbors frequently had ‘bad air days’ where the air would smell so bad outside that they would be either afraid or unable to go outside," said Leavitt. "We've heard reports from neighbors of people waking up with burning eyes.”

Leavitt is also concerned about chemicals leaching into water at the site. He said an expansion wouldn't further the county's Sustainable Materials Management Plan.

"There are enough waste management resources to take care of the Willamette Valley for the next 12 years with the current state of the facility," said Leavitt. "Residents have asked for more sustainable ways to deal with the waste, and we need to be focused on that."

In 2022, the EPA found multiple methane leaks at the Coffin Butte Landfill. According to Republic, an unreleased EPA inspection from last month also found surface emissions beyond the legal limit.

Additionally, Republic representatives at the July 9 meeting said they were told the company could face penalties from the EPA. They said Republic is working to take corrective action, and meet environmental standards.

The company plans to submit its expansion request to Benton County by mid-July.

