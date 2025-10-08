© 2025 KLCC

Class action suits against J.H. Baxter settled

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 8, 2025 at 8:51 PM PDT
old factory grounds.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
The shuttered J.H. Baxter wood treatment facility as seen on June 10, 2025.

Settlements have been reached in U.S. District Court in Oregon in two class action lawsuits against the J.H. Baxter company.

Both suits were filed in 2021, and alleged wrongful disposal of hazardous waste by J.H. Baxter, affecting people’s properties, wellbeing and health.
 
Chris Nidel is attorney for some of the plaintiffs in one of the cases, Bell-Alanis v. J.H. Baxter. He said the details of the settlement are confidential. But he indicated disappointment.
 
“They have claimed there's no money. And unfortunately, as the cliché goes, you can’t get blood from a stone,” Nidel told KLCC Wednesday. “So the community is left holding the bag for decades of bad acts.”
 
Company president and CEO Georgia Baxter-Krause is currently serving a 90-day sentence in a federal prison after pleading guilty to violating two environmental laws and lying about it to regulators. 
 
“90 days is, uh…I don’t think provides a whole lot of satisfaction,” said Nidel, speculating how those affected by J.H. Baxter’s operations would possibly feel about Baxter-Krause’s sentence.

The other lawsuit, Hart v. J.H. Baxter, was initially filed by a former employee. Beyond Wednesday's settlement conference, a status conference with the involved parties has been scheduled with U.S. District Judge Mustafa T. Kasubhai next week.
 
Baxter operated a wood-treatment facility in Eugene’s Bethel neighborhood for decades before it was shuttered in 2022. Its final years saw frequent complaints of powerful and noxious odors, and concerns over the environment and public health. Its defunct plant is currently being dismantled and cleaned up ahead of a major Superfund process that will likely commence in 2026.

Copyright 2025, KLCC.
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
