Dead gray whale washes up on beach near Florence

Oregon authorities say a dead gray whale washed up on a beach near Florence Thursday morning.

The animal was discovered near the Driftwood Shores resort, said Oregon State Parks spokesperson Mike Baden.

Baden said Thursday afternoon that staff from the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network were on-site to conduct a necropsy and determine a cause of death.

He said parks staff were helping direct the public. He said the area directly around the animal has been roped off, but the rest of the beach is still accessible.

Baden warned that deceased whales are protected under federal law, so approaching or touching them is prohibited.

"Right now our concern is just keeping visitors at a safe distance from the whale and following instructions," said Baden.

Eugene resident Dolly Woolley said she was on a walk in the area when she saw the animal.

She said there appeared to be several cuts on its body, and she thought it looked thin.

“It is sad, but it is also part of life, you know?" said Woolley. "Some survive and some don't.”

