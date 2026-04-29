Drought declarations expand as Oregon deals with the aftermath of historically warm winter

Snowpack levels continue to drop as Oregon copes with the aftermath of its warmest winter in 90 years.

The latest snowpack report from the National Resource Conservation Service shows the percentage of normal snowpack for this time of year dropping into the single digits for much of the state.

And the total number of Oregon counties with a drought declaration has risen to nine after the governor’s office approved requests from Crook, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson, Morrow, and Wallowa counties on April 23, 2026.

Three more counties have requested drought declarations .

The executive order cites National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data showing that Oregon had its warmest winter since 1934.

“The smoking gun, if you will, for current drought and water supply conditions is the above normal temperatures we’ve been seeing,” said Oregon Water Resources Department Hydrologist Cameron Greenwood. “We’ve been seeing record-setting year after record-setting year not only from a local level in Oregon but globally, and it’s pretty concerning for not only this summer’s water supply conditions but looking forward.”

Greenwood said snowpack levels haven’t been this low heading into summer since 2015.

"Which led to some of the worst drought we’ve seen in Oregon, with 25 of 36 counties receiving drought declarations by the end of that year. So if that’s any indication of how conditions can develop for us, we’re in for a pretty tough summer with respect to water supply conditions."

Greenwood said conditions could mean earlier regulation for water users, smaller allotments in irrigation districts and possible long-term consequences for groundwater users.

It is also possible that ephemeral waterways that rely on snowmelt for their flows through the summer could dry up or see significant drops in their flow rates.