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What the carp? Discovery of nuisance fish in Douglas County alarms officials and biologists

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 4, 2026 at 2:12 PM PDT
Carp in truck.
Eric Himmelreich
/
Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife
In this photo taken April 16, 2026, caught common carp at in the Cooper Creek Reservoir line the back of a truck.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife aren’t excited about the appearance of common carp in the Cooper Creek Reservoir near Sutherlin. And they’re encouraging anglers to go all out in capturing them.

The carp were illegally introduced into the waterway, and 14 - mostly pregnant females - were found during an electro-fishing operation in April. The fish can degrade habitat for native fish, with females able to lay 300,000 eggs in a single spawn.

Evan Leonetti is the Umpqua Fish District Biologist. He said he’s notified the Sutherlin Water District, which manages the reservoir, and is reaching out to others to determine next steps.

Man holding large carp.
Eric Himmelreich
/
Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife
In this April 16, 2026 photo, Weston Gillbanks, Biological Science Assistant for the Umpqua Fish District, holds two large common carp caught in the Cooper Creek Reservoir.

It's very concerning for me with the potential for carp to leave Cooper Creek Reservoir, migrate downstream and enter into the North Umpqua River,” said Leonetti. “And then the main stem of Umpqua Rivers where they would also find some potentially good habitat for them to expand. That would be my nightmare, if you will.”

Common carp are native to Europe and Asia, and related to goldfish, said Leonetti. Besides crowding the space inhabited with other fish species, carp can increase water turbidity by uprooting plants, and altering aquatic vegetation and food webs.

The ODFW says monitoring will continue, and people are encouraged to remove as many as they can from the area. Carp can be eaten or used as fertilizer in gardens.

In an ODFW release, Leonetti asks anglers that catch a carp to report the location where it was caught, along with its size and a photo if possible. This information can be sent to him at evan.leonetti@odfw.oregon.gov or call (541) 440-3353.

Because carp are non-game fish in Oregon, there is no harvest limit, and it is legal to dispose of the fish.

Leonetti says whatever you do, don’t throw them back into the water.
Tags
Environment carpOregon Department of Fish & WildlifeUmpqua BasinUmpqua RiverNorth Umpqua RiverCooper Creek Reservoir
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
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