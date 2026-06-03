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With levee breached, Siuslaw Estuary connects to its past life as a sanctuary for salmon, lamprey and tule

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
People in canoe.
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Jesse Beers, cultural stewards manager for the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, gently rests the remains of a salmon into the Siuslaw Estuary on May 29, 2026. The act was to invite the Salmon People back to the area, to spawn and thrive.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Construction workers in water.
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Two contractors arrange a silt curtain behind an earthen dam scheduled for removal on May 29, 2026. The idea is to limit turbidity and sediment as the Siuslaw River flows into the Siuslaw Estuary once the levee is breached.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Group of people on muddy bluff.
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Members of the McKenzie River Trust, Siuslaw Watershed Council, Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, and documentarians gather to watch the removal of the earthen levee on May 29, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Excavator in water.
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Water surges in from the Siuslaw River into the Siuslaw Estuary on the morning of May 29, 2026. The breaching of the levee was the transformative step in re-integrating brackish water back into this area after roughly 150 years.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Native American man with rawhide drum.
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Chief Doug Barrett of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians stands near the newly-formed channel into the Siuslaw Estuary on May 29, 2026. He's hopeful this means the return of salmon and lamprey.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Excavators and large body of water.
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More than an hour after the earthen levee was broken apart, water inside the Siuslaw Estuary continues to flow and rise as the Siuslaw River continues to pour into the area on May 29, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Water seeping through earthen channel.
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More than an hour after the levee was breached, channels in the Siuslaw Estuary begin to fill up with a mix of fresh and salt water on May 29, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Smiling person in muddy field.
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Dan Kirk, the restoration projects manager for the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, smiles as they anticipate the breaching of the earthen levy which will transform the Siuslaw Estuary on May 29, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People in dugout canoe.
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Members of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians paddle "Lottie" a 32-foot dugout canoe towards the Siuslaw Estuary on May 29, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Members of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians pause before entering the newly-opened Siuslaw Estuary several hours after an earthen levee was breached, facilitating the flow of the Siuslaw River into the development.
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Members of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians pause before entering the newly-opened Siuslaw Estuary several hours after an earthen levee was breached, facilitating the flow of the Siuslaw River into the development.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People in canoe drifting through channel.
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Lottie the Canoe - rowed by a dozen members of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians - drifts into the newly-opened Siuslaw Estuary on May 29, 2026 nearly five hours after a levee was breached.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman pointing towards river.
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Nicole Romine sprinkles tobacco into the Siuslaw Estuary on May 29, 2026. She's with the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians' Department of Culture and Natural Resources. Numerous seeds and other items were placed into the water to encourage plant life, the return of salmon and lamprey, and to nurture the habitat.
Brian Bull / KLCC

After 15 years of planning and development, a major conservation project near the town of Florence has achieved its goal: connecting a large swath of restored farmland to the Oregon Coast. The Siuslaw Estuary is a 217-acre expanse that’s expected to accommodate the return of salmon, lamprey, shorebirds and native plants as it transforms with the tides. 

A surge of water

May 29 was a cool, misty morning at the estuary. Excavators and dump trucks hustled around an earthen levee that held the Siuslaw River back from a former dairy site that used to be called the Waite Ranch. For more than a century, the area had been used for dairy operations and cow herds, with agricultural features such as perimeter dikes, a tide gate, and drainage ditches.

The McKenzie River Trust purchased the property in 2010 for $750,000 with a grant from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board. Redevelopment commenced in the late summer of 2023.

In the minutes leading up to the removal of an earthen levee, crews readied themselves and the property. Wearing a hardhat and reflective vest, Dan Kirk walked through the dewy brush and reddish mud, waving a smoking bundle of sage. 

“I've been blessing the site almost daily,” said Kirk. “We really care about this project, and just putting as much intention and good thoughts and good feelings and gratitude as much as we can.”

Kirk is the restoration projects manager for the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians. Other tribal members as well as partner organizations for the estuary project were gathered nearby to witness the historic event.

“Today we will be reconnecting the tidal Siuslaw River into the site,” explained Kirk, “creating about 180 acres of new wetland that was historically tidal wetland before the mid-1800s when it became a dairy farm.”

Margaret Treadwell, the central coast conservation manager for the McKenzie River Trust, stood by as a towering excavator crawled towards the levee.

“This is really exciting,” she said. “I have never seen a levee breach before.”

As the crowd watched, the excavator extended its toothy bucket and tore down a chunk of the levee. River water surged in immediately, as people cheered.

“Keep an eye out for animals coming back in,” said Treadwell. “Apparently when these breaches happen, the animals figure it out very quickly.”

Treadwell said fish, birds, and even a seal could appear in good time.

The estuary began to fill with water it hadn’t contacted with for a century and a half. Many observers watched as the Siuslaw River water churned and poured into the estuary.

With Levee Breach, Siuslaw Estuary Finalized

Chief Doug Barrett of the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians looked over the reformed farmland which includes a 1.2 mile long berm that’s 12-feet high and was designed to protect Highway 126. The tribe sees this site as a place to gather and practice traditions, as the salinity of the estuary will develop new plant and animal life.

With the cost of the project coming to roughly $15 million and the development taking nearly three years to complete, Barrett was happy to have witnessed the historic breach.

“I kinda got goosebumps. Been a long time comin’,” he told KLCC.

Barrett also shared its new name.

“Now it’s called haich ikt’at’uu. Haich ikt’at’uu is the “heart of the river,” and so this is a pretty awesome place now to call our home,” he explained. “Just awesome to see the water coming in, knowing that the salmon and lamprey could come in here and hide from all of our predators. It’s a pretty good feeling.”

A waterborne blessing

Roughly four hours later, a contingent of tribal council members arrived in “Lottie,” a 32 ½-foot-long dugout canoe carved from Western Red Cedar. They paddled in from the Port of Siuslaw, nearly four miles away. After crossing through the mouth of the newly-opened channel, the group sprinkled tobacco and tule seeds into the water.

Jesse Beers, the cultural stewardship manager for the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians, lowered the remains of a salmon into the brackish currents.

“When we were in the channel there, almost brought tears to my eyes,” he said. “Returned some salmon remains to let the salmon people know it’s a good place to come again. And fatten up and be healthy. It’s just an amazing experience.”

Besides the tribes and McKenzie River Trust, the Siuslaw Watershed Council is another partner. Its restoration project manager, Mizu Burruss, said partnerships like these are essential due to the financial and logistical challenges a lone organization would face.

“And they’re not only essential to making them happen, but they make them richer, better, more complex, and diverse projects,” said Burruss. “Which, when we're talking about ecosystem restoration, that's what we want.”

By midday, the Siuslaw Estuary was submerged with increasingly salty water, as cormorants and swallows swooped overhead. Chief Doug Barrett looked out at the expanse and nodded.

“It’s great to see the water coming in,” he said. “It’ll come in all day, from now on, hopefully, ‘til the end of time.”

Copyright 2026, KLCC.
Tags
Environment Siuslaw RiverPort of SiuslawSiuslaw Estuary Restoration ProjectConfederated Tribes of the Coos Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw IndiansMcKenzie River TrustSiuslaw Watershed CouncilSalmonFlorence
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a part-time reporter for the KLCC News department, and first began working with the station in 2016. He's been a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (25 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Indigenous Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
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