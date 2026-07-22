Eugene Clean Energy Fund supporters say they've gathered enough signatures for November ballot

Eugene activists say they’ve gathered enough signatures to get a new climate tax on this fall’s ballot.

The Eugene Clean Energy Fund would raise taxes on some large retailers and banks. That money would then go towards climate infrastructure and green jobs programs.

To qualify for the November ballot, the petitioners need to gather more than 8,700 valid signatures.

On Tuesday, supporters marched to Eugene City Hall, carrying boxes that they said contained more than 14,000.

“In a country that has seen its first trillionaire, it is far past time to make ultra-wealthy corporations pay their fair share, so our community can become more livable and resilient,” chief petitioner Aya Cockram told the crowd.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC Chief petitioners Aya Cockram (second from right) and Joel Iboa (Right) deliver signatures to Eugene City Hall, July 21, 2026.

The ballot initiative is similar to the clean energy fund that Portland voters approved in 2018.

The Eugene tax would apply to companies that make more than $1 billion in gross profits nationally each year and more than $500,000 in the city annually.

Those businesses would be charged 2% of their gross profits from city retail sales. Basic groceries, medicines, healthcare and garbage services would be exempted from the tax.

Mary Addams, a member of the climate action group 350 Eugene, helped gather signatures for the initiative. She said those conversations left her feeling confident.

“Almost everybody was supportive,” she said. “Out of hundreds of people, only two people said they were opposed to it.”

On Tuesday, petitioners said they’d need to knock on thousands of doors before November.

The City of Eugene now has 30 days to review the signatures and decide if the initiative qualifies for the ballot.

