The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could start a controversial deep drawdown of Detroit Lake as early as this weekend.

The Army Corps said in court documents filed Tuesday that it may start lowering the reservoir at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Marion County has filed a last-ditch effort to halt the drawdown, asking the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to block the effort while the original court case plays out.

For months, the federal agency has planned to lower the reservoir to help threatened Chinook salmon move more easily through the dam and downstream, which is required by a separate court order. Marion County and the cities of Salem and Stayton filed a federal lawsuit in July to prevent the drawdown.

The local governments say the plan would severely damage local water systems and threaten the water supply for residents living downstream. In an appeal filed Tuesday, they said efforts to lower the reservoir would “endanger clean drinking water for hundreds of thousands of Marion County residents, threatening irreparable harm to schools, hospitals, businesses, farmers, recreation, fish, public services, and the environment.”

The local concern stems from a previous drawdown at Green Peter Lake in 2023. In that case, the Army Corps lowered the lake at a rapid rate, turning up large amounts of sediment. The muddied water then disrupted water treatment plants in Lebanon and Sweet Home. The sudden drawdown also killed thousands of kokanee salmon due to the abrupt change in water depth.

Officials from the Army Corps have maintained that they expect any spike in turbidity to be minimal and that they don’t anticipate any issues for local drinking water facilities. They also said the drawdown of Detroit will be much more gradual than Green Peter, and will take multiple years to complete.

On Nov. 4, U.S. District Court Judge Mustafa Kasubhai rejected Marion County’s requests for a preliminary injunction to stop the planned drawdown this winter. Within 24 hours, the county filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit.

In a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Army Corps fish biologist Greg Taylor said the reservoir was lowered to similar levels in 2015 and 2019, and there were no issues with refilling.

Both parties have until Friday morning to submit documentation in support of their arguments. A decision by the appellate court is expected sometime that afternoon.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.