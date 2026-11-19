The Oregon Zoo’s resident armadillos are on a roll. (Did you know that’s what you call a group of armadillos?)

Three-banded armadillos Max and Toby welcomed their latest pup on Sept. 28. While the zoo announced the birth on Wednesday, the three have been bonding in a behind-the-scenes maternity den, where Max is keeping her baby, named Rook, warm and cozy in their nest.

With things off to such a good start, care staff monitored Rook’s early days from afar and only recently had their first hands-on meeting with the pup during a routine health check. They won’t learn whether Rook, whose name is a nod to the fortress-like chess piece, is a boy or girl until a future veterinary examination.

As ambassador animals at the Oregon Zoo, Max and Toby help educate visitors about their species during special presentations (when they’re not busy parenting), but they don’t have a permanent exhibit where guests can visit them anytime. Rachel Skrobot, an ambassador animal keeper at the Oregon Zoo, said Toby is already back to participating in animal encounter presentations and Max will return once Rook is old enough to be alone.

Whether Rook will join in any presentations — and be seen by Oregon Zoo guests — depends on a few things.

“If [Rook] is a male, we do have to separate them,” said Skrobot. “If it’s a female, they might be able to live together for a while, and then eventually we’ll see if we do programs with Rook or not.”

Mammals with a shell

Three-banded armadillos are native to open grasslands and marshes in eastern Bolivia, southwestern Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina. Of the world’s 20 armadillo species, they are among the smallest — weighing about three pounds when fully grown — and are the only armadillos that can roll into a totally enclosed ball, which they do for protection.

“Their tail and their head match up,” said Skrobot. “They’ll always do it on the same side, so they’re kind of like right-handed or left-handed.”

The species is also unique in that they don’t excavate underground dens like most armadillos. They instead make their homes in abandoned anteater burrows. In the wild, they can live 10 to 15 years. In human care, their lifespan doubles — or more.

Females only have one golfball-sized pup at a time. They’re born blind and stay close to mom for about 10 weeks.

“It’s always fun to watch them grow up and they get big really quickly,” said Skrobot. “They almost double in size in like a week and a half.”

Max and Toby have lived at the Oregon Zoo since 2018 and have had a total of three pups together. Their first was born in 2019 and, when he was old enough to live on his own, he was relocated to Elmwood Park Zoo in Pennsylvania. Their second pup (also a boy), born in 2024, now lives at Discover Cove Orlando. Skrobot said Rook, when old enough, will likely also be transferred to another, to-be-determined facility.

But for now, life for Rook at the Oregon Zoo is a quiet, cozy chapter filled mostly with sleep, said Skrobot.

Declining numbers

Natural predators of three-banded armadillos include bobcats, mountain lions and coyotes. But they face another threat: three-banded armadillos are extremely vulnerable to hunters and poachers, who can simply pick them up when they’re rolled into a ball. Between hunting, the illegal pet trade and habitat loss, wild populations are in decline. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the species as near threatened.

Max, Toby and their pups are boons for their species’ future.

“Any birth of the species is really great,” said Skrobot. “We always really enjoy it and Max is a really good mom. She’s a rock star at this point.”

The roll is all part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP) program, which aims to support genetic diversity and self-sustaining populations of threatened and endangered animals. Skrobot said the Oregon Zoo will follow SSP guidance on whether to breed more three-banded armadillos in the future.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.