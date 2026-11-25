Along the Willamette River bike path near the University of Oregon are hundreds of newly-planted trees with white trunk protectors. They’re part of a grand vision for the riverfront.

The Willamette River Natural Area is a 20-acre, mile-long ribbon of land extending to the east and west of the campus-side of the Autzen footbridge.

UO Natural Areas Steward Emily Hamblen said the university was allocated $121,000 in funding for this work.

The money is part of a $747,000 grant that the Oregon Department of Forestry awarded to the city, UO, Friends of Trees, and the Willamette Resources and Education Network (WREN) for urban tree canopy improvements.

Hamblen coordinated many volunteer planting days this year, successfully establishing 528 new trees. During the final event in late November, volunteers planted sapling canopy trees in an area west of the riverfront playing field.

“We had 50 volunteers out,” Hamblen said. “We had a team member from the landscape and ground crew. We had the student sustainability center come out, and we're even starting to get families, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts coming out to help plant.”

The project has been a group effort: Friends of Trees provided expertise and volunteers, staff from WREN worked on educational materials, and multiple student groups have taken part.

Hamblen said there are dozens of experiments on-site, including testing the use of coconut fibers to try to retain moisture for the trees during the summer, and planting several species in different areas to see where they grow best.

“And looking at, if we put oak leaves near the root systems, will the microbes in the oak leaves help the oaks grow better?” Hamblen said.

Karen Richards / KLCC Hamblen is looking for a grant to build a flat trail and make this riverside canopy tree area accessible to all. As seen on November 25, 2026, the path near the newly-planted trees is rough and muddy.

In addition, she said classes use the natural areas as inspiration for art and writing, and several projects, including ones focused on birds, bats and insects, are nestled among the willow trees.

Standing near a map of the area on the plaza near the footbridge, Hamblen pointed out a future oak savanna in a grassy area south of the bike path, a food forest east of the footbridge where the Urban Farm is establishing new gardens, and a native tree area. She said trees were planted in all of these locations in 2026.

Hamblen said understory shrubs and flowering plants will be added, starting as early as winter term. She looks forward to tracking the changes to the area’s flora and fauna, and has already seen birds using the young trees while they look for food.

Hamblen said the collaborative nature of the work has been perhaps the most rewarding aspect. She noted that “what I didn’t expect was how much we were creating a community.”

