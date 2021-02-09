Falling COVID-19 case counts mean Linn and Deschutes Counties are among 10 Oregon counties that will improve to ‘High Risk” or "Moderate Risk" under Gov. Kate Brown’s public health framework, starting this Friday.

The change means restaurants will be allowed to offer indoor dining in those counties. Some types of businesses will be allowed to serve more customers at a time. Fourteen Oregon counties remain in “Extreme Risk,” which is the strictest category. Those include Lane, Benton, Douglas and Lincoln Counties.

"It’s also incredibly important that we continue to remain vigilant and protect our neighbors and loved ones as we face virulent new strains of COVID-19," said Brown. "This means continuing to wear masks, keep our physical distance, and avoid indoor gatherings. If we want to keep businesses open, reopen schools for in-person instruction, and stay safe, we must keep up our guard. Until vaccines are more widely available, case counts could go back up if we don't keep following safety measures."