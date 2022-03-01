Benton County decides to align with OHA on lifting indoor mask mandate

The Benton County Board of Commissioners-- acting as Board of Health-- discussed options on Tuesday to amend the county’s current, local indoor mask order. They agreed to align with the Oregon Health Authority’s decision to lift the indoor mask mandate effective March 12.

They also agreed to adopt a new order which includes a recommendation encouraging vulnerable individuals to continue to wear masks inside.

In a statement, they wrote “Benton County’s goal is to encourage each person to make a personal ’choice’ whether to wear a mask or not, and to ensure all individual choices are fully supported.”

The Board is scheduled to review and consider adoption of the new order at their next meeting on March 8.