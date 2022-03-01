© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Health & Medicine

Benton County decides to align with OHA on lifting indoor mask mandate

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published March 1, 2022 at 11:12 PM PST
bclogo.jpg
Benton County
The Benton County Board of Commissioners has agreed to amend the county’s local indoor mask order.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners-- acting as Board of Health-- discussed options on Tuesday to amend the county’s current, local indoor mask order. They agreed to align with the Oregon Health Authority’s decision to lift the indoor mask mandate effective March 12.

They also agreed to adopt a new order which includes a recommendation encouraging vulnerable individuals to continue to wear masks inside.

In a statement, they wrote “Benton County’s goal is to encourage each person to make a personal ’choice’ whether to wear a mask or not, and to ensure all individual choices are fully supported.”

The Board is scheduled to review and consider adoption of the new order at their next meeting on March 8.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
