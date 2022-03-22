© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Health & Medicine

Oregon sees late season rise in Influenza cases; health officials urge flu vaccination

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published March 22, 2022 at 5:53 PM PDT
Following guidance from the CDC, public health officials urge Oregonians to get a flu shot. This as the state sees a late flu season.

After this month’s lifting of the indoor mask mandate, many Oregonians chose to drop their facial coverings. Now, health officials are concerned about another virus that’s circulating: Influenza.

With flu season extended to March, health officials reminds Oregonians of prevention practices like covering coughs and sneezes and tossing tissues in the proper receptacle.

The state is seeing a late-season rise in flu cases. The season tends to peak in late January or February but during the week of March 6 to March 12, Oregon reported 3.1% of Infuenza tests were positive. This compared to .6% the last week of February.

Influenza is circulating in Oregon, extending flu season into March.

Oregon Health Authority communicable disease experts say public health restrictions like masks and limited gatherings not only helped prevent the spread of coronavirus but also the flu. With many now dropping masks, health officials emphasize it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine.

Anyone six months or older is advised to get a flu shot. OHA recommends pregnant people should too.

Flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19. So, it’s important to get both, for full protection. Flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine are available from health care providers, local health departments and many pharmacies in Oregon.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
