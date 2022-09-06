© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Health & Medicine

Oregon to receive more than $18 million in settlement with e-cigarette maker

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM PDT
<p>A person demonstrates use of a vape in this undated file photo.</p>
Kristian Foden Vencil
/
OPB
A person demonstrates use of a vape in this undated file photo.

The state of Oregon will receive more than $18 million as part of a settlement with a company that manufactures electronic cigarettes.

The company, known as JUUL, has been under pressure for years as critics say its marketing techniques led to a dramatic increase in vaping by teens and young adults. The agreement includes 34 states and a total of $438 million.

In a statement, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who helped negotiate the settlement, called JUUL’s practices, quote, “reprehensible” and “pure corporate greed at its most damaging.”

As part of the settlement, JUUL has agreed to abstain from marketing to youth, from using cartoons in their ads, or depicting anyone under the age of 35 as using their products.

In a statement, the company said it had ceased most of those activities in 2019 and that it, quote, “appreciates efforts to combat underage use.”

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
