Health & Medicine

Oregon health officials warn of potential spike in respiratory illnesses

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published November 23, 2022 at 3:52 PM PST
Oregon Health & Science University nurse practitioner Shelby Freed (left) sanitizes her hands between glove changes on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Health officials are warning of a possible spike in respiratory viruses this winter, including COVID-19, influenza and RSV.
Bradley W. Parks
/
Oregon Health & Science University nurse practitioner Shelby Freed (left) sanitizes her hands between glove changes on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Health officials are warning of a possible spike in respiratory viruses this winter, including COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

As far as respiratory illnesses go, COVID-19 has been top of mind for much of the last three years. But state health officials are now warning of other viruses that largely stopped circulating during the pandemic. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order this week to help address rising pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV. And health officials have warned of possible influenza and COVID-19 surges as winter approaches.

Joining us to talk about concerns around these viruses going into the winter season is Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer and deputy state epidemiologist with the Oregon Health Authority.

If you'd like to comment on any of the topics in this show, or suggest a topic of your own, please get in touch with us on Facebook or Twitter, send an email to thinkoutloud@opb.org, or you can leave a voicemail for us at 503-293-1983. The call-in phone number during the noon hour is 888-665-5865.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

