Health & Medicine

Trauma Intervention Program will soon see Eugene volunteers in action

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published March 14, 2023 at 6:38 AM PDT
A yellow safety vest with the letters "TIP" on the front.
Bridget Byfield
/
TIP Lane County
A Trauma Intervention Program vest, worn by volunteers.

Volunteers are ready to hit the streets of Eugene after weeks of trauma intervention training. Though the Trauma Intervention Program has been around since the 1980’s, this will be Lane County’s first chapter of the national nonprofit initiative.

Now, Eugene’s police and emergency service organizations will be able to dispatch trained volunteers on their own turf. Bridget Byfield is the program director of TIP Lane County. She said she was inspired by the project’s success in Portland.

“I think emotional first aid is something that’s helpful in all walks of life, even just in your own families," Byfield said. "I kind of look at it like being CPR trained: you may not use it, you may use it, but you’ll be ready.”

The program will be officially active on April 3rd. Those interested in volunteering can sign up for training in the fall here.

Tags
Health & Medicine mental healthBridget Byfieldfirst responderscrisis intervention
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin
