Trauma Intervention Program will soon see Eugene volunteers in action

Volunteers are ready to hit the streets of Eugene after weeks of trauma intervention training. Though the Trauma Intervention Program has been around since the 1980’s, this will be Lane County’s first chapter of the national nonprofit initiative.

Now, Eugene’s police and emergency service organizations will be able to dispatch trained volunteers on their own turf. Bridget Byfield is the program director of TIP Lane County. She said she was inspired by the project’s success in Portland.

“I think emotional first aid is something that’s helpful in all walks of life, even just in your own families," Byfield said. "I kind of look at it like being CPR trained: you may not use it, you may use it, but you’ll be ready.”