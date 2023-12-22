Humbugged this holiday season? Don't forget to breathe!

Let’s face it. The holidays can be stressful.

Global conflicts, school shootings, climate change. Therapists say bad news can have a low-grade impact on our mental health. Pile on expectations over the holidays and it could be a recipe for crisis.

Dr. Shin Shin Tang, a Eugene psychologist, wants everyone to know we’ve got a built-in skill set to help get us through. It’s called breath work.

Shin Shin Tang Dr. Shin Shin Tang is a licensed psychologist who has a private practice and also works with the community members through the Oregon Mind Body Institute in Eugene.



“You can begin by bringing your attention to the breath,” she said. “Noticing how it feels to inhale and exhale. Yeah, you may notice the coolness of the inhale as it enters the nose. And the relative warmth of the exhale as you breath out.”

Before you roll your eyes, Tang said to give it a try. She’s seen clients’ heart rate drop from 85 to 65 beats per minute. Just by intentional breathing.

Dr. Tang is fascinated with what happens to the body and the brain when we breathe. As we inhale, she said, parts of the brain are activated and then as we exhale, those parts quiet. It’s a natural cycle, she said.

Tang said if you feel deeply lonely or depressed, reaching out to a trusted friend, teacher or neighbor can make a world of difference. Self-care practices matter, she said, but sometimes human connection is crucial.

If you are having difficult thoughts, the national lifeline for Mental Health Crises and Suicide Prevention is 9-8-8

If you are experiencing a mental crisis in Eugene, you can contact CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) by calling the Eugene Police Department non-emergency number at 541-682-5111.

CAHOOTS is a mobile crisis intervention program staffed by White Bird Clinic personnel. They provide support for EPD personnel by taking on many of the social service type calls for service to include crisis counseling. CAHOOTS personnel often provide initial contact and transport for people who are intoxicated, mentally ill, or disoriented, as well as transport for necessary non-emergency medical care.

