County health agencies reiterate OHA stance on respiratory vaccines

Officials at health agencies in Benton, Deschutes, Douglas, Lane and Lincoln counties are backing recent recommendations regarding respiratory vaccinations from the Oregon Health Authority and the newly-formed Western States Health Alliance.

Health agencies from most counties sent out recommendations Friday morning, while spokespeople from others expressed support for them to KLCC.

“The biggest reason [for sending out recommendations] are the changes at the federal level with regards to recommendation, including the national advisory committee, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,” said Lane County Senior Public Health Officer Doctor Patrick Luedtke.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired all 17 members of the ACIP panel in June , and has handpicked 12 replacement members since, including people who were noted critics of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Oregonians will be able to get the vaccines for illnesses such as influenza, RSV and COVID-19 without a prescription, but Dr. Luedtke recommends patients consult with a doctor to ensure they meet recommendation guidelines.

“They should start with their provider. If they don’t have a provider, maybe they just moved here, they can go to a pharmacy for select vaccines. Pharmacies can vaccinate age seven and above,” he said.

He also said that a person’s normal healthcare provider should also be able to answer questions about what vaccines are covered by their insurance.

KLCC did not receive a returned message from Linn County in time for publication of this story.