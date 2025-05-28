© 2025 KLCC

Lane County Public Health Officer responds to RFK Jr. dropping COVID vaccine guidance for kids, pregnant women

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published May 28, 2025 at 6:26 AM PDT
Pregnant person holds belly.
Unsplash
US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on May 27 that the Covid-19 vaccine will no longer be among the recommended vaccines for pregnant women and healthy children on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s immunization schedule.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced plans to drop recommendations for pregnant women and healthy children to get COVID-19 vaccines. The decision has Lane County’s Senior Public Health Officer noting some discrepancies.

Dr. Patrick Luedtke said the vaccine decision made by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., conflicts with what the Food and Drug Administration data show.

“The available science we have hasn’t changed in the last 6 to 12 months," Luedtke said. "We know that pregnant women who become sick with COVID are at significantly high risk of severe disease including death. We also know the baby can suffer.”

And, there’s the issue of access. Luedtke said there is currently no shortage of COVID vaccines in Lane County. But, if vaccines are not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, then insurance companies will likely not be required to cover the cost of those vaccines.

Luedtke also had questions about what constitutes a “healthy” child with respect to getting the COVID shot. It remains unclear what federal health officials consider "healthy" children. Luedtke wonders what the vaccine recommendation is for a child who is healthy now-- but did suffer from long COVID in the past.

At this time, Luedtke said we are trending to a five-year low for deaths caused by COVID-19. But, he reminded, it’s still out there circulating. About 300 Americans die from COVID each week, he said.

For those concerned about being able to get a shot, Luedtke said COVID vaccines are still available at Lane County Public Health clinics, primary care physicians’ offices and most pharmacies.
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
