McKenzie-Willamette restores labor and delivery services with new OB-GYN hires

McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center has hired a new group of physicians to provide 24/7 maternity care at its birth center in Springfield. This comes after the hospital lost all its contracted OB-GYNs following a shakeup at Oregon Medical Group.

Greg Brentano has been interim CEO of McKenzie Willamette since late July. "McKenzie-Willamette is committed to giving the women of Lane County a choice in where they receive their Obstetrical and GYN care," he told KLCC.

The only other hospital in the Eugene/Springfield area is PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, also in Springfield.

Brentano said the six newly hired OB-GYN physicians are currently taking appointments at McKenzie Medical Group on G Street in Springfield.

“Our hospital does not have any restrictions on the reproductive rights of women, unlike the Catholic hospitals often do,” said Brentano. “And we are going to be employing midwives. Maybe not on day one, but eventually we’ll have midwives here.”

McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center has experience providing midwifery services. The hospital started McKenzie Midwives in January, 2020 following the closure of PeaceHealth’s long-running Birth Center. However, McKenzie Midwives was shuttered in 2023, despite having served hundreds of women and babies.

Brentano told KLCC on Nov. 10 that since the OB-GYN switch on Nov. 1, one baby has been born at McKenzie-Willamette.

“Ownership knows the hospital will lose money subsidizing OB-GYN for a while, because we’ve only delivered one baby so far,” Brentano said. “But again, it goes to the financial commitment we’ve made to make sure the women of Lane County have a choice.”

Quorum Health Corp., a Tennessee-based firm owned by private equity, is a for-profit operator of hospitals across the country including McKenzie-Willamette.

The following physicians have received medical staff privileges at MWMC, according to the hospital:

Dr. Ashley St. Germain – OB/GYN

Dr. Caitlin Bump – OB/GYN

Dr. Lea Lacar – OB/GYN

Dr. Bora Ozgüler – OB/GYN

Dr. Costa Sousou – OB/GYN

Dr. Sara Fassio – OB/GYN | Appointments available Feb. 1, 2026

Providers are seeing patients at McKenzie Medical Group, 1460 G St., Springfield.