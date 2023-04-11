© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Health & Medicine

Springfield hospital announces plan to shut down McKenzie Midwives in July

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published April 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM PDT
Just after giving birth, a mom smiles broadly while holding her newborn baby.
When a Belly Blooms
/
McKenzie Midwives
McKenzie Midwives has served hundreds of families since opening in 2019. There are currently 80 clients receiving maternal care, but many will be have to be "transferred" by July 7, 2023 when McKenzie-Willamette plans to close the midwifery-led hospital-based practice.

McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield says its maternity health practice, McKenzie Midwives, will close in less than three months.

An email sent to employees by McKenzie-Willamette’s new CEO David Butler offered no explanation for the decision to end hospital-based midwifery services.

"We have provided midwifery services in our community since 2019," the email read. "However, there are now several (other) options for midwifery services."

The midwives working under contract there say they're prohibited from talking about the closure.

However, another area midwife who collaborates with McKenzie Midwives said she strongly disagrees with the hospital's plans to shut them down.

“When a CEO walks in and a week later cleans house and closes a midwifery practice that has been extremely successful in terms of their outcomes, they’re leaving a huge gap in care, especially for some of the most vulnerable people of this city.” said Colleen Forbes, LDM, who has practiced for over 20 years.

The midwifery program "became unsustainable as other options opened locally," said hospital spokesperson Jana Waterman in a written statement.

"McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center remains deeply committed to its inpatient labor and delivery services and other essential service lines critical to the mission of providing exceptional, compassionate care," Waterman said. "Around-the-clock obstetrician care and a Level 2 nursery continue to be available."

Currently, 80 women receive maternity care from McKenzie Midwives and Lactation Services, which is now slated to close July 7, 2023.

McKenzie Midwives and Lactation Services opened in 2019 following the closure of PeaceHealth’s Nurse Midwifery Birth Center.

Health & Medicine McKenzie Willamette Hospitalmidwives
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
