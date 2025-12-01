Seaside loses trusted labor and delivery unit, reflecting a growing rural healthcare challenge in the Pacific Northwest

On a recent afternoon in Seaside, Oregon, Heather Murdoch-Medema packed up her apartment, categorizing which boxes would go into storage and which she would take with her to her new home in Portland.

Murdoch-Medema has worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Providence Hospital in Seaside since 2023. She moved for the job and fell in love with the small town of just around 7,000 people.

"Everywhere I went, if I talked with someone and something came up like, 'oh, I'm new to Seaside,' they were like, 'well, welcome. We're so glad you're here,'" she said.

The job didn't last as long as she had hoped. Providence Seaside decided to close its obstetrics unit in August, and Murdoch-Medema accepted another position in Portland. The clinic shuttered Oct. 3.

She now worries for her patients. She said some people she saw didn't have transportation, and would walk to the hospital in the rain for their prenatal appointments.

" We're just gonna close these hospitals, and then we're gonna see more moms in trouble. A mom trying to get to the hospital that she needs to be at, she can't get there," she said. "I think that … in some situations, will either cost the life of the baby or mom, or of both."

Rachel Miller-Howard / Northwest News Network Heather Murdoch-Medema packs up her apartment in Seaside, Ore. on Oct. 30, 2025.

Hospitals struggle to keep obstetrics units open

The closure is far from unique. Six rural hospitals in Oregon and Washington have closed their obstetrics units since 2020, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.

Kristine Bell, executive director for Providence Women and Children's Services in Oregon, said the decision to close the unit at Seaside Providence was based on several factors.

At its peak in 2015, Seaside Providence was delivering around 120 babies a year. In 2024, that number had dropped to 66 babies a year.

The birthrate in the Pacific Northwest is declining. In Oregon, it fell by around 22% between 2013 and 2023, and in Washington it fell by around 18% , according to data from the non-profit advocacy organization March of Dimes.

On top of that, Bell said Seaside was seeing more births with older, first-time moms who are at higher risk for complications, reflecting a regionwide trend.

In Oregon and Washington, the majority of people who gave birth were 30-years-old or older between 2021-2023 . Ten years ago, the majority were under 30-years-old .

"What we see is there are fewer and fewer of what we would consider a healthy low-risk pregnancy, and so that requires a little bit more infrastructure," she said.

Recruiting staff was also a challenge. The hospital had tried to recruit an obstetrician for nearly two years, but did not get any candidates. The obstetrics unit was also losing a significant amount of money. Bell said 65% of their patients were on Medicaid, which did not fully cover the cost of their care.

Ashley Stoneburner, director of applied research and analytics at March of Dimes, said these are all common reasons for rural labor and delivery unit closures, and it's making delivery riskier.

" We know that if you live far from your provider during pregnancy ... you may not make your appointments for your prenatal care, which puts you at risk for poor birth outcomes," she said.

Bell said patients can still get prenatal care at Seaside, but they need to find another option for delivery.

Expecting parents on the Oregon coast consider other options

For Seaside resident Taylor Dyer, the closure of the obstetrics ward felt like a breach of trust. She was born at the hospital and gave birth to her first child there.

She and her husband have been considering having a second child, and she'd expected to be able to give birth at Seaside.

" I started crying, you know, because you kind of depend on that consistency when you get pregnant," she said.

If she decides to have another baby, she'll need to choose somewhere else to give birth.

Those who are currently pregnant have to make that decision in real time. Abbie Reed lives about 30 minutes south of Seaside in Wheeler, Oregon and is due Feb.1. She gave birth to her first daughter at Seaside in 2024. She wanted a vaginal birth with no epidural, and the hospital respected her wishes, but there were complications.

"I hemorrhaged, so I lost a lot of blood. So that definitely was a not ideal situation," she said.

She said she was happy with Seaside's care during a very difficult situation. She trusted the hospital to help her with her second birth and was devastated when she found out it wasn't an option.

" I was super blindsided. I was like, can they, can they do that? Like can a hospital do that?"

For her next birth, she decided on The Astoria Birth Center. The center serves patients they consider to be low-risk and who do not want an epidural or cesarean. It is staffed by midwives. It's a longer drive to get there than it would be to drive south to Tillamook, but with Seaside out of consideration, it was the option Reed preferred.

Clinics in Astoria have the capacity to absorb Seaside's patients, and then some

The Astoria Birth Center serves families from northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

Rebeckah Orton, executive director of the Astoria Birth Center, said the center can handle 15 births a month, but they are nowhere near that.

" We could comfortably absorb the entire clientele that Providence was seeing," she said.

Half a mile down the road is Columbia Memorial Hospital. Medical Director of OBGYN services Dr. Sarah Humphrey said she's familiar with the challenges of practicing medicine in rural communities.

"We had a power outage once and I did a pap smear with a headlight," she said.

When it comes to absorbing Seaside patients, she said the hospital would rise to the occasion. Columbia Memorial has also seen a dip in labor and delivery patients in recent years.

" We used to deliver around 350 a year. And then COVID had a big decrease in births in general. And with the opening of the Astoria Birth Center, they took some of our low risk labor," she said. "So we're currently around 270 a year, but we definitely have the capacity to go up."

Rachel Miller-Howard / Northwest News Network Rebeckah Orton, executive director of the Astoria Birthing Center sits for a portrait at the center on Oct. 24, 2025.

Rural labor and delivery care is caught in a vicious cycle. Birth rates are declining, staffing small units in small places is challenging, and the care is expensive. Births can happen at any time, and labor and delivery units need to be staffed 24 hours, even if there aren't very many patients.

Ashley Stoneburner, with March of Dimes, said the future of maternal healthcare is precarious nationwide.

" Over a two-year period, we saw over a hundred hospitals close. We know that because of the cuts that are impending for Medicaid, that we will probably see a lot of hospitals close their labor and delivery units in the next few years. Which is really, really concerning because that's gonna mostly be felt in the rural areas," she said.

What's next for Seaside and other rural communities?

Stoneburner said even with the closure, Seaside residents still have better access to maternal health services than many rural areas in the country.

"In the United States, over 35% of counties are considered maternity care deserts, and that's home to over 2.3 million women of reproductive age," she said. " If there's another hospital that can deliver babies within the county, then it's not technically a maternity care desert," she said.

She said there is no standard for how close you should live to a hospital when you are pregnant or during delivery, but there is some research on how soon you should be seen during an emergency.

"We do have other examples, like if you have an emergency C-section … it's called the decision to incision time," she said. "That means that once they make the decision you need an emergency C-section, the baby should be out in 30 minutes."

She said that after a hospital closes its labor and delivery unit, patients will still come to the emergency department if they need care.

"There's not necessarily the obstetric clinicians that can deal with emergency situations, but people still present in the emergency room, which is concerning. However, there's a lot of efforts to train those providers to deliver obstetric care. So in that instance, they could take care of the mom and baby," she said.

Seaside Providence said it is prepared to accept obstetrics patients in its emergency department.

When asked about the types of obstetric emergencies the ER could handle and whether providers were prepared to do an emergency cesarean, Kristine Bell, executive director for Providence Women and Children's Services in Oregon, said that each situation is nuanced, but that the hospital would stabilize the patient.

"Stabilizing a pregnant woman in an emergency department without obstetric services involves an immediate medical screening, stabilization of her condition using the hospital's capabilities, and transfer to an appropriate facility if necessary," she said.

Dr. Sarah Humprey at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria said she is working with Seaside Providence to help coordinate transferring patients when needed.

She's also holding training sessions with first responders to ensure they are prepared should patients need help on the way to the hospital.

"It wouldn't be the first time that someone's delivered in their car, or in an ambulance," she said.

Abbie Reed, the pregnant woman in Wheeler, said she's not worried about giving birth in the car on her hour-long drive to Astoria.

"My husband and I, we're Christians. We believe in God. And so I feel like in those types of moments, we just surrender it and we trust that it'd be okay."

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

Copyright 2025 NWNews