Health officials urge Oregonians to get their flu vaccine

As we get into the thick of the holiday season, health officials are urging Oregonians to get their flu vaccine.

With holidays, cold weather and early darkness, more people tend to gather indoors this time of year.

It’s never too late to get vaccinated, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s Dr. Howard Choi.

“Especially as we’re going into this holiday season, it will help make sure you’re not missing out on any holiday festivities, but also not getting the people around you that you care about sick,” he said.

Choi said they’re starting to see flu rates tick up in Oregon. He said nearly 1 million people in the state have gotten their flu shot. That’s about 5% lower than it was at this time last year.

He said the whole point of the vaccine is to boost your protection.

“Sometimes, people think the flu vaccine isn’t worth getting,” he said. “Because some people will get the vaccine and then get the flu later. But, the whole point is the vaccine protects you by decreasing the risk of getting the flu in the first place. And, if you do end up getting the flu, the vaccine helps decrease the severity and the symptoms and gives you the best shot at getting back to normal.”

Choi said hundreds of Oregonians die from the flu each year.