Oregon health officials confirm first measles cases of 2026

Oregon health officials are investigating two cases of measles in Linn County, and are warning people who might have been exposed to the virus to contact their health provider.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms typically include a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. That is typically followed by a rash on the face that spreads to the rest of the body.

The two people affected developed symptoms on Jan. 5, the Oregon Health Authority said in a release Saturday. Others may have been exposed at these locations and times:

Lebanon Community Hospital Emergency Department : Jan. 6 beginning at 8:53 p.m. through Jan. 7 at 7 a.m.

: Jan. 6 beginning at 8:53 p.m. through Jan. 7 at 7 a.m. Albany General Hospital Emergency Department: Jan. 7 between 4:59 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.

People infected with measles are contagious for days after contracting it. But symptoms don’t usually appear in those who’ve been exposed until “seven to 21 days after exposure to a person with measles,” the health authority said.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should check with their doctor over the phone to avoid further exposure in a health care setting. Their provider can “determine whether they are immune to measles based on their vaccination record, age, or laboratory evidence of prior infection.”

“Measles is here in Oregon and rates are increasing nationally, which is why we encourage everyone to make sure they’re protected by talking with their providers about being up to date on vaccinations,” said Dr. Howard Chiou, medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at OHA’s Public Health Division, in the statement.

Some people infected with measles can have other complications, including ear and lung infections, and diarrhea. In rare cases people can develop encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain that can cause damage.

Confirmed measles cases have spiked nationally in recent years. In 2025, infection rates hit their highest level since the virus was declared eliminated in 2000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Oregon only had one confirmed case of measles in 2025. State health officials recommend children receive the two-dose measles-mumps-rubella vaccine starting at age 1. According to the Oregon Health Authority, 88% of the state’s 2 year olds received the vaccine in 2024, the latest year that data is available.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.