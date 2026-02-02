Eugene seeks provider for 7-day a week alternative response

The City of Eugene has released a request for proposals for an alternative response program to replace services previously provided by CAHOOTS.

In an interview with KLCC Friday, Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson said services now provided by Lane County’s Mobile Crisis team are mostly for those experiencing an emergency. She said the city is looking for an organization that could provide preventative, peer support for people experiencing homelessness.

“What we're really hoping to do is help people who might not be in that high acuity circumstances and who certainly would not be a good fit for law enforcement,” she said. “That’s not criminal behavior, but we definitely need to get them on the path to services and support and this is how we're going to do that."

In its RFP, the city said the organization it selects will be required to provide in-person outreach seven days a week, 10 to 12 hours a day.

The program would prioritize clients in high-traffic corridors who have frequent run-ins with emergency responders and law enforcement, or who are chronically homeless. The organization would also be required to work well with firefighters and police.