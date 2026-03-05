University of Oregon to begin offering abortion medications on campus this fall

The University of Oregon says it will begin offering abortion medications at its health center this fall.

Students will be able to make an appointment with University Health Services to access mifepristone and misoprostol, which are commonly used to terminate pregnancies during the first 11 weeks.

University spokesperson Angela Seydel said the school is introducing this option after hearing strong interest from students.

“UHS is committed to ensuring students have access to timely, comprehensive reproductive care,” said Seydel in an email to KLCC Wednesday. “Expanding our services to include medication abortion is the next necessary step in that commitment.”

The move followed a recently campaign by a coalition of student groups, including UO Students for Choice, Associated Students of UO and the university’s chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America. The university's decision was first reported by the Daily Emerald.

“During a time when abortion access is being rolled back and literally people are dying as a result of it, this is a huge thing that it's being expanded in our little corner of the world,” said Karlie Windle, the President of UO Students for Choice.

Windle said offering abortions on campus may help students avoid “fake abortion clinics” in the Eugene area—also known as "Crisis Pregnancy Centers"—that would pressure them to keep their pregnancies.

She said it could also help improve access to care for students who don’t have a car.

“The dynamic of calling an Uber or taking public transportation to Planned Parenthood is just adding so many barriers to a situation which is already very difficult and emotionally heavy,” said Windle.

With this announcement, the University of Oregon joins Portland State University, which already offers medication abortions.

Seydel said UO staff and non-students won't be eligible to receive the abortion medications.

