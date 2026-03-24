OSU Psychology Training Clinic opens services to the community

The Oregon State University School of Psychological Science has opened its psychology training clinic in Corvallis to the broader community for low cost mental health services.

The clinic provides therapy and psychological assessments by doctoral students who are supervised by licensed psychologists.

The director of the OSU Psychology Training Clinic and Associate Psychology Professor Bridget Klest, said the clinic is unique because of the immediate feedback students receive from licensed psychologists.

“One of the things that's unique about our clinic is that we have the supervisors and other trainees watching every session in its entirety and providing feedback even partway through the session,” said Klest.

Klest said this allows the students to learn and improve their clinical skills while providing the highest quality of care possible to patients.

The Psychological Clinical Science doctoral program at OSU is heavily research based, allowing students to bring the most innovative techniques to the mental health services provided.

“And we're not just getting those people ready to provide services, but to make services better, to disseminate evidence-based, kind of science-based, science-backed services,” said Klest.

The clinic is built to be accessible, with services costing less than other providers. Currently therapy and assessments are free, but they will be offered at a low-cost sliding scale fee once pricing is finalized. The clinic does not take insurance.

The OSU Psychology Training Clinic is accepting patients over age 18 for therapy and over 14 for psychological assessment. The clinic is not equipped for patients in need of immediate crisis care, and there may be a wait for services.