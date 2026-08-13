Lane County’s vaccines recommendations do not change despite President Trump’s executive order

On Aug. 10, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for fewer childhood vaccines and splitting up the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Despite this, Lane County’s recommendations for childhood vaccinations have not changed.

The Lane County Health and Human Services Department follows the position of the Oregon Health Authority. In an Aug. 13 press release, the OHA said they and the West Coast Health Alliance–a partnership between public health agencies in California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington–continue to endorse the previous adolescent immunization schedule that they recommended earlier this year.

“This evidence-based schedule reflects the most current science-based safety and benefits of immunizations that protect children and adolescents from infectious diseases and have saved millions of lives in the United States,” said OHA in the press release.

Lane County Health and Human Services spokesperson Jason Davis said the executive order does not change their position on vaccinations. He doubts anything will change for the 2026-2027 school year.

“I don't recommend anybody waiting on whether or not Oregon decides to change anything. That's probably not going to be the case,”said Davis. “I think we're going to maintain the position that we have.”

Davis said the Lane County Health and Human Services Department encourages residents to do their own research on vaccines and make decisions that are right for them, but to make sure they get information from scientific sources.

“What we're really encouraging folks to do is not necessarily get all the vaccines we recommend. It's to make informed choices, take your health seriously, and treat it as though it's your budget or your finances, because people spend a lot of time on those,” Davis said.