Health care nonprofit breaks ground on addiction recovery campus in Roseburg

The health care nonprofit Adapt has broken ground on a recovery campus in Roseburg that will more than double the nonprofit's capacity for residential addiction treatment.

The first phase will increase the number of treatment beds from 21 to 50.

Grey Garris, Adapt's communications and marketing director, said demand for residential treatment remains high.

"Some folks may need to come back onto the program multiple times," he said. "As long as we can provide more beds and more spaces to decrease that waitlist, it improves the treatment possibilities."

Unlike Adapt's current facility the Crossroads, the new campus, on the east side of the city, will have separate living spaces and common areas for men and women.

Chambers Construction / A rendering of what the adult residential treatment facility will look like once completed.

Once adult residential treatment moves to the new campus, Adapt plans to use more of the Crossroads facility for detoxification services.

Garris said most residents spend about 30 days in treatment.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed around the end of 2027 and will cost approximately $20 million.

Later phases are expected to include housing for homeless people while they receive behavioral health treatment. Adapt also plans residential treatment programs for youths and parents with young children.

"It's pretty difficult for parenting adults to take an entire month away from caring for their children, so we do want to provide the opportunity for folks to have on-site daycare," Garris said.

Research has shown residential treatment programs that allow parents and kids live together is beneficial for mothers struggling with addiction, helping strengthen their relationships and providing an incentive for them to succeed. It has also been shown to help improve children's behavior and grades, create a positive living environment and support residents' recovery.

People in Adapt's programs will also have access to behavioral health and primary care services.

"The core goal of it is just to provide as many people the opportunity to access treatment as possible," Garris said. "We know that the waitlist is a consistent issue, not just in Roseburg and Douglas County, but across the state, and we always want to provide folks as many opportunities as possible to go through treatment."

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