The Eugene care facility investigated after a woman’s death this summer can once again accept new residents. But it’s now under outside management at the order of the federal government.

Carol Clove Pettiti, a woman with dementia and Parkinson's who used a powerchair, went missing from South Hills Rehabilitation Center on July 5. Three days later, her body was discovered in dense brush just a short walk away from the facility.

The Oregon Department of Human Services later determined that the facility hadn’t taken the proper steps to prevent Pettiti from getting out, even though she had already tried to leave twice in the two days leading up to the incident.

“The residents of the facility are at risk of immediate jeopardy,” the agency wrote in a July order. “That is because the facility’s failure to comply with ODHS’ rules has caused or is likely to cause serious injury, serious harm, serious impairment, or death.”

On July 10, the state barred South Hills from accepting new residents, saying it needed to correct its care plans and retrain its workers. It later issued $1,000 in fines.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued nearly $200,000 in fines, and it ordered South Hills to hand control over to a temporary manager chosen by regulators.

As of Friday, that manager requirement was still in place, according to ODHS. This outside hire can make staffing, policy and spending decisions to try to correct the facility’s issues.

At least one exterior change had been made at the site on Friday compared to early July: a new wooden fence was blocking one of the entrances from street view.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC A fence outside the South Hills Rehabilitation Center, Nov 12, 2026.

On Nov. 4, the state lifted its licensing conditions on the facility, meaning it can choose to accept patients once again.

“Conditions are removed when a facility has met requirements regarding the violations for which the license condition was imposed, and systems are in place to ensure similar deficiencies do not reoccur,” ODHS spokesperson Elisa Williams wrote in an email Friday.

This isn’t the first time South Hills has run into regulatory issues. It previously faced corrective actions for disease control and staffing violations. On the Medicare website, it has a one-star rating and is flagged for potential abuse.

The rehab center’s operator, Volare Health, also runs facilities elsewhere in Oregon and in Hawaii and Louisiana. It’s now facing scrutiny from Democrats in the U.S. Senate Finance Committee.

In a letter earlier this month, Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and three other Democrats used Pettiti’s death as an example while arguing for better federal oversight of care facilities.

“The case of South Hills demonstrates how complex ownership arrangements and management structures can lead bad actors to prioritize profits over workers and residents,” the report said.

Neither South Hills Rehab Center nor Volare Health responded to KLCC's requests for interviews.