Nation’s largest landlord settles lawsuit with Oregon, 8 other states

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published November 19, 2025 at 5:02 PM PST
In this October 2025 photo, new apartment complex Portal sits west of the Ferry Street Bridge while Heartwood sits to its east.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
Portal (right foreground) and Heartwood (left background) are both managed by Greystar, which recently agreed to restrictions around rent data as part of a lawsuit settlement. The buildings are pictured in October 2025.

A federal lawsuit against Greystar, the nation’s largest landlord, launched by the attorneys general of nine states including Oregon, has been settled.

A news release from Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield’s office Wednesday said the company agreed to a $7 million settlement that includes restrictions on future pricing restrictions.

Greystar is one of seven property owners that were added to an August 2024 lawsuit that was originally filed against tech company RealPage.

At the heart of this and other lawsuits is how the company collects rent data from its clients and uses that co-mingled data to maximize rental rates.

The terms of the settlement include that the company must refrain from using anticompetitive algorithms that utilize competitors’ sensitive data, refrain from sharing its sensitive data with competitors, accept court-appointed monitoring, not attend meetings of landlords hosted by RealPage, and cooperate with claims against RealPage.

The release from Rayfield’s office did not mention settlements involving other plaintiffs in the suit, and a request for comment was not returned.

Greystar’s website lists 12 properties in Eugene, three in Corvallis and two in Bend, as well as others in the Portland and Salem area.

Eugene Properties

  • The Tennyson at Crescent Village
  • Willamette Gardens
  • Portal
  • Heartwood
  • Redwood Park Apartments
  • Parkside Apartments
  • River Terrace Apartments
  • The McKenzie at Crescent Village
  • The Byron at Crescent Village
  • Crescent Park Apartments

Corvallis Properties

  • Veri at Timberhill
  • Timberhill Meadows Apartments
  • Creekside and Spring Creek Apartments

Bend Properties

  • Seasons at Farmington Reserve
  • Outlook at Pilot Butte
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
