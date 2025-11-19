Nation’s largest landlord settles lawsuit with Oregon, 8 other states

A federal lawsuit against Greystar, the nation’s largest landlord, launched by the attorneys general of nine states including Oregon, has been settled.

A news release from Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield’s office Wednesday said the company agreed to a $7 million settlement that includes restrictions on future pricing restrictions.

Greystar is one of seven property owners that were added to an August 2024 lawsuit that was originally filed against tech company RealPage.

At the heart of this and other lawsuits is how the company collects rent data from its clients and uses that co-mingled data to maximize rental rates.

The terms of the settlement include that the company must refrain from using anticompetitive algorithms that utilize competitors’ sensitive data, refrain from sharing its sensitive data with competitors, accept court-appointed monitoring, not attend meetings of landlords hosted by RealPage, and cooperate with claims against RealPage.

The release from Rayfield’s office did not mention settlements involving other plaintiffs in the suit, and a request for comment was not returned.

Greystar’s website lists 12 properties in Eugene, three in Corvallis and two in Bend, as well as others in the Portland and Salem area.

