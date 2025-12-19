Eugene will hold vigil Sunday for Homeless Persons' Memorial Day

Eugene is holding a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in honor of homeless residents who have died this year.

Dec. 21 is National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. At the Farmers Market Pavilion in downtown Eugene, there will be a resource fair starting at 5 p.m., and a memorial service at 6 p.m.

John Bradley, the chair of the Eugene Human Rights Commission's Homelessness and Poverty Work Group, said a speaker will read off the names of recently deceased homeless community members.

“Our hope is we can remember our neighbors that we have lost in a respectful and meaningful way," said Bradley, "because for many of these people, this is the only memorial that they will have.”

The event is on the longest night of the year, as Bradley said winter weather can pose serious risks for people on the street.

Lorna Flormoe, an Equity and Access Planner with the City of Eugene, said wet conditions and lack of shelter can create a serious problem.

"When people get wet, it's really hard to get warm, even if the temperature is above freezing," said Flormoe. "If they don't have sufficient nutrition, then the body can't generate the heat."

Last year, the memorial event drew a protest against then-mayor Lucy Vinis over winter sweeps of homeless camps.

Bradley said organizers hope not to repeat that type of incident again. He said this year’s reader is someone who has lived experience with homelessness.

Sunday's event will also feature live music, and food and coffee for people looking to get out of the cold.

